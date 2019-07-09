As First Merchants (FRME) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Pier Capital Decreased Its Position; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increased Its Stake by $543,394 as Share Value Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 234,351 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 19.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 5,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 28,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.16 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/04/2018 – SPEAK RETAIL GROUP – AGREEMENT WITH WALMART TO DELIVER CUSTOM CLOSED LOOP PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 25/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition:; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Is Said to Approve $15 Billion Deal With Walmart; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 54,128 shares to 193,140 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $12,976 activity. Shares for $482 were bought by Sherman Patrick A on Sunday, June 30.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FRME’s profit will be $40.60 million for 11.45 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

