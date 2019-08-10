As First Merchants Com (FRME) Market Value Rose, First Merchants Upped Holding; Foundry Partners Decreased Holding in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (THG) by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in First Merchants Corp Com (FRME) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 73,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 254,080 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 180,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in First Merchants Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 112,422 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (THG) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 13,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 53,245 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 67,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 172,844 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,877 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Veritable LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 14,089 shares. Dean Capital Management accumulated 1.22% or 19,731 shares. Raymond James Svcs invested in 10,369 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 17,900 shares. 16,587 were reported by Us Bancshares De. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 961 shares. Paradigm Capital Ny, a New York-based fund reported 39,500 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co has 573,378 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com owns 74 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Farmers Merchants, a Nebraska-based fund reported 199 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12,993 activity. $488 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shares were bought by Sherman Patrick A.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Merchants (FRME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Merchants Corporation and MBT Financial Corporation Announce the Signing of a Definitive Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FRME Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Merchants announces company-wide raise, bonuses – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants (FRME) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hills Banc (NYSE:BHLB) by 46,131 shares to 220,752 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 22,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesbanco Inc Com (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,333 were accumulated by Haverford Tru. Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).