As First Majestic Silver (Put) (AG) Stock Value Rose, Css Increased Its Stake by $444,600; Acadian Asset Management Increases Position in Chimerix (CMRX)

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 106.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 248,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The institutional investor held 482,557 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 234,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 387,718 shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk

Css Llc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) (AG) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 74,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 347,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 273,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 3.95M shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 13/03/2018 Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ABOUT 5%; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial; 09/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Amendments to Advance Notice Policy; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Fd Inc (CHN) by 103,404 shares to 153,899 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc (Put).

More notable recent First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why First Majestic Silver Stock Is Rallying Today – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jumia: Wait And See – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jumia’s Future Is Still Highly Uncertain – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jumia +4% as bear steps to sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse pouring investment into Swiss revamp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. MIDDLETON FRED A bought $87,678 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) on Friday, May 10. The insider DEMSKI MARTHA J bought 18,000 shares worth $64,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Marshall Wace Llp holds 79,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 14,380 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 3.22 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 62,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Bancshares Of America De invested in 0% or 167,655 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 29,098 shares. Art Limited Liability Co accumulated 39,168 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 16,608 shares. 186,559 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Pnc Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 148 shares. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 507,146 shares.