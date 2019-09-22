As First Long Is (FLIC) Share Price Declined, United Asset Strategies Has Cut Stake; Cim Investment Mangement Lowered Its Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $599,298 as Shares Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 78,547 shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 5,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 2,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 245,462 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind

Investors sentiment is 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 2 investors sold FLIC shares while 27 reduced holdings. only 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.67 million shares or 2.31% more from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,733 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Llc owns 18,400 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 34,339 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Basswood Capital Management Lc invested in 21,217 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Us State Bank De has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Credit Suisse Ag has 26,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 2,601 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 22,752 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) or 12,810 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 85,009 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.61M for 13.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 40,467 shares to 455,801 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 3,304 shares to 55,593 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,713 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

