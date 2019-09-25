As First Long Is (FLIC) Share Price Declined, United Asset Strategies Decreased Its Holding; As Aflac (AFL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $1.46 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 27,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 209,100 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46M, down from 236,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 1.44M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 12,984 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC)

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aflac Shares 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces CEO Succession – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $.17 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The First of Long Island Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FLIC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.56 million for 13.39 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

