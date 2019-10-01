As First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Valuation Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Upped by $643,500 Its Position; Aurelius Capital Management LP Boosted Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $5.75 Million as Stock Price Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 299,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, up from 282,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 143,967 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 357,452 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Cascade Bancorp – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2017, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Bank Of America, Sarepta, Wendy’s And More – Benzinga” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Idaho Independent Bank – Business Wire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

