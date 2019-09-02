As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jbf Capital Upped Its Position; Oslo Asset Management Asa Lowered Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Share Value Declined

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 16,777 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1,492 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Co. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 426,241 shares. Asset Management Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,943 shares. Fund accumulated 36,405 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cna Fin Corp has invested 0.87% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,348 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 213,418 are owned by Lazard Asset Lc. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested in 0% or 150 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt invested in 1,350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen Steers owns 12,006 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $355.14 million for 14.22 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares to 995,958 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Northern Tru Corp holds 124,101 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,645 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Foundry Limited Company invested 0.21% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Tower Limited (Trc), New York-based fund reported 209 shares. Maltese Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Pl Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 18,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 2,419 shares. First Financial Corp In has 0.04% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 3,000 shares. Legal And General Pcl stated it has 1,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 150,068 are owned by State Street. Moreover, Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Serv Inc has invested 0.3% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,555 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).