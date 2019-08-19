As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Heartland Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.22 Million; Disciplined Growth Investors Stake in Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM) Cut as Share Price Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 64,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 376,287 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 440,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 35,450 shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 15,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.73M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 979,902 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.53 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Solid Fixed-To-Floating Yield Bank Bond – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “First Internet Bank Expands Small Business Team, Welcomes New Lender – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp Announces New Series of $35 Million of Subordinated Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21,110 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14 are held by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Systematic LP invested in 23,645 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 77,216 shares. Franklin invested in 206,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 21,186 shares. Signia Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.65% or 113,361 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 200,561 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jbf Cap, a Colorado-based fund reported 166,320 shares. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 148,351 shares. Northern Corporation holds 124,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 2,990 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 12,330 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 30,100 shares. Maltese Cap Management Lc accumulated 340,000 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 67,759 shares to 71,700 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 30,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 96,181 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $91.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 223,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SSTK, AKAM, VEEV – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Akamai Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKAM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.