As First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Stock Value Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Increased Its Stake by $32.89 Million; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Tang Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.79 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 939,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 400,823 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 284,248 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM

