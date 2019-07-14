As First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Stock Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Its Position by $32.89 Million; Addenda Capital Has Increased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $304,060 as Shares Rose

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 2,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,953 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 29,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 3.19 million shares traded or 101.30% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 939,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 566,574 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,851 shares to 29,346 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,568 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. 4.80M shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, worth $554.74M. 4.80 million shares valued at $554.74 million were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 5,171 shares to 362,372 shares, valued at $43.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.