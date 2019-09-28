As First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Market Valuation Rose, Third Avenue Management Trimmed Its Stake; Whalerock Point Partners Increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 14,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 192,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 716,038 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31 million, down from 908,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 434,590 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 1.18 million shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.52% or 1.51 million shares. Sabal Trust Com holds 163,169 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 356,371 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability holds 1.04% or 92,311 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.5% or 14,212 shares. Barry Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 10.09 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 72,751 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Lc has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,847 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 0.35% or 4,799 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability holds 28,059 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc invested in 37,924 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 783,813 were reported by Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 1.99M shares. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 397,982 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 221 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 14,770 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated has 144,400 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 6 shares. The New York-based Eii Cap Management has invested 1.25% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com owns 287,745 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 175,738 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.02% or 74,747 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 51,139 shares stake. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 660 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 0.16% or 9,500 shares.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 23.02 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

