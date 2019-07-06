As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stock Price Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake; Parthenon Upped Stake in Lakeland Inds (LAKE)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 859,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 424,370 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 6,454 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 11.18% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares to 283,123 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 607,206 shares. Citigroup reported 8,630 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 7,755 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 16,569 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) or 13,616 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability owns 10,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 117 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt Inc owns 133,779 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 243,989 were reported by Ancora Advsr Lc. 99,046 are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,616 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Parthenon Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 85,538 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech has 3.43M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amer Century Companies reported 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). The New York-based Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.36% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Sei Invests holds 125,750 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech has 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.95 million shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 0.22% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 6,799 shares. Mason Street Limited Company stated it has 67,319 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 40,898 shares. 129,014 were reported by Dupont Capital Mngmt. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 133,161 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.79M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Grp holds 597 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FR’s profit will be $52.66M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 316,577 shares to 762,600 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 107,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO).