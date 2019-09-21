As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stock Price Rose, Holder London Co Of Virginia Has Cut Its Position; Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) Holder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 1.82 million shares traded or 90.68% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 51,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.69M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 1.81M shares traded or 146.78% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 59,403 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harvey Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,801 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 18,079 shares. Conning has 2,549 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.44% or 275,811 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cap Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.13% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kcm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 107,596 shares. 6,014 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Moreover, Pacific Global Invest Mngmt Company has 0.62% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Oakbrook Invests Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,775 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,074 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com accumulated 20,028 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 86,076 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 150 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 194,358 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 74,747 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 49,026 shares. Sei Invests owns 147,747 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity has 162,530 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kennedy accumulated 291,256 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 25,095 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). First Republic Inv Management stated it has 94,313 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 37,400 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Communication Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 11,150 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.97M shares.