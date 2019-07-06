As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed by $17.86 Million Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $10.01 Million as Stock Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 859,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 323,284 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1545.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, up from 12,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FR’s profit will be $52.66 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “An NYSE exec who spent a week resisting email for 7 hours a day quickly caved to her inbox, but took away a productivity strategy she uses to this day – Business Insider” on February 11, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “NYSE’s president explains merging tech and humans – Business Insider” published on April 15, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “The NYSEâ€™s Owner Wants to Bring Bitcoin to Your 401(k). Are Crypto Credit Cards Next? – Fortune” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Majestic First Quarter Financial Results to be Released on May 9 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 107,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 41,427 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 10,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0.21% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 138,717 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity holds 117,525 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9,500 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP invested in 7,067 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 940,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Com has 1.87 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,964 shares. Blackrock owns 0.03% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 21.24M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 0.08% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best ETFs to Invest in 5G Theme – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Disney, Roku and Cisco – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2,770 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il owns 2.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 72,156 shares. 3,532 were reported by Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Avalon Llc holds 1.54% or 1.25 million shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Minnesota-based Northrock Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 57,140 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Com. First Merchants has 1.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dodge Cox reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluestein R H And Com holds 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 523,211 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,928 shares. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has invested 2.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.13% or 23,437 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 5,486 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.