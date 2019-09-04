As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Share Price Rose, Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $17.86 Million; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 859,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 113,042 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $699.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 2.19 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.38 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Principal Fin invested in 0.15% or 4.49 million shares. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 52,756 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 90,902 shares. The Texas-based Moody Retail Bank Division has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 981 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 1.15M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Waters Parkerson & Limited Com holds 11,150 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 85,760 shares. 783,813 are owned by Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 47,480 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Force Cap Lc reported 2.66% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 21,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 365,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.71 million for 2.66 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 166,939 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 271,034 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 402,590 were accumulated by Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Corp. Washington-based Columbia Pacific Ltd Company has invested 4.9% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Icon Advisers holds 0.31% or 243,800 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 75,769 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 91,045 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 529,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 68,245 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 29,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,984 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Comm Na has invested 0.12% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).