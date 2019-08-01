As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Market Value Rose, Holder Nuveen Asset Management Cut by $23.57 Million Its Holding; Ingersoll (IR) Stock Price Rose While Putnam Investments Upped Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 673,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63 million, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 911,786 shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 3,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 262,230 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31 million, up from 258,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 1.94 million shares traded or 40.32% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Management Professionals Incorporated holds 0.03% or 600 shares. Community State Bank Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,242 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Colony Gru Limited holds 0.02% or 4,673 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 32,783 shares. Brown Advisory Lc has 3,428 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,923 shares. 1.80 million were accumulated by Legal & General Public Limited Co. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 22,019 shares. North Star Invest holds 386 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va owns 0.19% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 5,690 shares. Guardian LP stated it has 3,415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura accumulated 160,463 shares. Johnson Grp Inc accumulated 350 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 86,612 shares to 126,469 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,388 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 108,151 shares to 135,341 shares, valued at $23.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 256,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Force Mngmt Lc accumulated 32,269 shares or 2.66% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.12% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Assetmark has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 12,964 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fin invested in 6,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 19.20 million shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 130,058 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested 0.38% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Sei Invs Company reported 125,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 329,742 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 171,568 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Virtu Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 7,908 shares.

