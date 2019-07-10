As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Market Valuation Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $17.86 Million; Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Trimmed Position by $403,200 as Stock Price Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 12,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 4.99 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 859,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 414,829 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $39.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 73,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 9,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,114 shares. Greenwood Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 922,266 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 138,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 7,152 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 794,391 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md reported 4.79M shares. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.85% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Starr Com Inc has 0.7% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Td Asset Management reported 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 85,955 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.15% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FR’s profit will be $52.66M for 22.44 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

