As First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Market Valuation Rose, Landscape Capital Management Lowered Holding by $337,320; Philadelphia Trust Company Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered by $999,000 as Stock Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 17,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636,000, down from 26,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 1.81M shares traded or 149.82% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 217,146 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 235,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 111,522 shares to 338,938 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39M for 23.01 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 34,364 shares to 55,435 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.