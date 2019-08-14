As First In (FR) Market Value Rose, Ubs Oconnor Decreased Its Position; Southern Company (SO) Share Value Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Holding

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in First In (FR) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 161,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 12,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438.00 million, down from 173,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in First In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 340,935 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 58.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 4,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 10,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 10.37 million shares traded or 152.19% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 22.37 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl (NYSE:RPM) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $34.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Co by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Lc owns 113,159 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 427,848 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 253,445 shares. Macquarie Group reported 0.14% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 6 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 12,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 7,152 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 195,917 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 1.87M were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 32,272 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 40,898 shares or 0.03% of the stock. London Of Virginia has invested 0.54% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 27,098 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AAXJ) by 13,441 shares to 40,741 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VO) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 36.66M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc New York accumulated 0.04% or 8,108 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tdam Usa holds 46,491 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.67% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Synovus Finance reported 0.71% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tarbox Family Office invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Whitnell And holds 885 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 80,496 shares. Verus Fincl invested in 0.11% or 5,832 shares. Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Daiwa Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 39,346 shares in its portfolio.

