As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Value Rose, Pl Capital Advisors Lifted Stake; Smead Capital Management Upped Lennar (LEN) Stake by $692,860; Stock Declined

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 569,001 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 343,838 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Horizon gains 5.5% on improved outlook, Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon National Corp. receives SBA designation – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortune Magazine Recognizes First Horizon as a Top Workplace – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Foundation Releases Inaugural Annual Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Commerce Bankshares has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.06% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Huber Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.24% stake. Federated Pa invested in 596,011 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 4 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 56,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 421,878 are held by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com. Stifel Corporation invested in 153,689 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 50,252 shares. Moreover, Principal Inc has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 1.41 million shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 155,800 shares. Hallmark Cap Management holds 0.2% or 128,965 shares. California-based Parnassus Ca has invested 0.53% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,794 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 81,470 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $86.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 24,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.