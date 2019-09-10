As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Price Rose, Hap Trading Has Trimmed Stake by $468,260; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position Has Lifted by Advisors Capital Management Llc

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1125.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 737,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 803,015 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.22M, up from 65,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 2.18M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 36,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 32,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 68,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 1.91 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 93,723 shares to 104,023 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street holds 0% or 11,794 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Ltd Liability reported 5.34M shares. Amer Intll has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 93,930 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company invested in 13,039 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Schroder Inv Management Gp accumulated 0.08% or 3.73M shares. 1.00M were accumulated by Diamond Hill Cap Management. Schneider Management holds 498,419 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 62,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 538 shares. Asset Management Incorporated reported 14,961 shares. Highland Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 772,816 shares. 128,965 were reported by Hallmark Management. Nordea Investment Mngmt has 296,122 shares.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $130.33M for 9.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 26,082 shares to 301,252 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,174 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

