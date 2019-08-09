As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Price Rose, Fsi Group Has Lowered Its Holding; Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Has Lifted Position

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $550.91. About 258,462 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 564,350 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.12% or 173,092 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 351,589 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability reported 8,311 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 21,797 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 127,880 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 303,309 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.47% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mai Cap Mgmt holds 850 shares. Fagan Associates holds 6,060 shares. Motco accumulated 501 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 414 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 58,059 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 4,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares to 28,716 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fin invested 0.27% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Brandywine Global Inv Limited has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Nfc Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Schneider Cap reported 498,419 shares. The North Carolina-based Novare Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Mesirow Fin Inv Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 85,750 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,489 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 38,065 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 3,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated reported 0.93% stake. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 254,500 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Oak Hill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.39 million shares. Stephens Ar invested in 11,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% or 560,849 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 56,064 shares.