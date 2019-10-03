As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Price Rose, Diversified Trust Co Cut by $490,000 Its Holding; Chesapeake Asset Management Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 1,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1,563 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265,000, down from 3,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $168.24. About 5.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 54,660 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, down from 89,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 758,062 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.48 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 16,463 shares to 40,862 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

