As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Shares Declined, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lowered Position; Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Holding in Metlife (MET) as Market Valuation Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 14,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,897 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, down from 347,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 66,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,914 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 188,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.79 million shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon National Corp. to Participate at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon Reports First Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to First Horizon Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Names Dawn Morris as Chief Digital Banking and Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta holds 10,286 shares. 45,922 are held by Mirae Asset Global Limited. Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 836,997 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rmb Management Ltd stated it has 134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. At Fincl Bank has 0.1% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 1.51M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock has 29.35M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 229,004 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 1,130 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 30 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 36 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 65,749 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 3,121 shares to 51,259 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 106,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 17,425 shares to 28,580 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 392,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.