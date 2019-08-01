As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Decreased Holding by $583,800; As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Share Price Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Position by $644,500

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 41,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189,000, down from 55,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 4.02M shares traded or 18.50% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 12,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 101,398 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 114,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 1.41M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Capital Management has invested 1.59% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 178,082 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.45% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 65,125 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 93,118 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 113,483 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 168,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 1,130 shares. Heartland Advsr, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,299 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 66,932 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 175,727 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). At Bancorporation holds 0.1% or 58,678 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 122,914 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 0.02% or 13,786 shares.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 115,500 shares to 296,100 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 277,016 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 21,611 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank owns 944,363 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Co Ma owns 17,654 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 55,810 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 100 shares. 7,580 were reported by Palladium Ltd Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 359,486 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 3.53 million shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 7,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 76,377 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.33 million for 10.15 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

