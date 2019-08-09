As First Horizon Natl Com (FHN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lowered Its Stake by $4.75 Million; Nantahala Capital Management Raised Its Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Holding by $5.90 Million; Stock Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp Com (FHN) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 365,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 1.50M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN)

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 428,191 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 363,079 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Call) by 343,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,500 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.24 million for 9.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus Corp Com (NYSE:MCS) by 10,939 shares to 137,763 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 10,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).