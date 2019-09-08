As First Horizon National (FHN) Stock Value Rose, Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.50 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 7,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 47,707 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 55,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.76M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 498,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 528,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 2.28M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co accumulated 0.01% or 140,129 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 16,757 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 0.03% stake. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 83,280 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 189,726 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru reported 265,595 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 569,844 shares. Fsi Group Ltd Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 31,400 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 124 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 21,433 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 64,071 shares. 2.16 million are owned by Scout Investments. Cibc Ww Inc invested in 10,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 936,767 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $130.16 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.93% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Old Point Tru Fincl Services N A holds 1,200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Peddock Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,039 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 212 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Republic Investment Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 224,814 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Llc accumulated 1,404 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,460 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp invested in 31,117 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.45% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.20 million shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Prns invested in 16,056 shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 2.36% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 10,636 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Opus Mgmt stated it has 14,600 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67B for 24.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.