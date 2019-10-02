As First Horizon National (FHN) Share Price Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lifted by $1.30 Million Its Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Increased Its Holding by $530,946

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 4.99 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 92,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 16.96 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.18M, up from 16.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 976,775 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 51,152 shares to 103,040 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 13,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,849 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Biosciences Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 531,067 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 31,820 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Suntrust Banks has 34,024 shares. Schneider Capital Mngmt has invested 1.73% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 709,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 80,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 421,298 shares. Colorado-based Paragon Cap Management Limited has invested 0.17% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 124 shares. Ameriprise holds 894,404 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,901 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 301,606 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 19,683 shares.