As First Foundation (FFWM) Market Value Declined, Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Its Position; American Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Real Page (RP) as Share Price Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Foundation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.21M market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 66,949 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 24.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Foundation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFWM); 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 02/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN; 05/04/2018 – First Foundation Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 14,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 839,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97M, up from 824,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 278,674 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 55,312 shares to 17,842 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 83,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,270 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. by 17,700 shares to 265,485 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,704 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).