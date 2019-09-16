As First Finl Nw (FFNW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Position by $707,840; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Market Valuation Declined While Fred Alger Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.49 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Nw (FFNW) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 50,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% . The institutional investor held 204,885 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 255,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in First Finl Nw for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 15,917 shares traded. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has declined 16.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 55,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 122,604 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, down from 178,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 940,237 shares traded or 87.27% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES FILING AND FDA CLEARANCE OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DTX401, A GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLYCOGEN STORAGE DISEASE TYPE IA; 30/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) Now Launched in the U.S. for the Treatment of X–linked Hypoph; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Granted Approval of Crysvita to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX 1Q CASH & OTHER $571.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-1.68 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.74 per share. After $-1.85 actual EPS reported by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold RARE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 0.70% more from 57.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 4,843 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Ameriprise has invested 0.03% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Pnc Service Group accumulated 26,990 shares or 0% of the stock. Ws Lllp holds 0.09% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) or 22,824 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited Com reported 79,607 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 4,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fosun Limited has invested 0.22% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Goldman Sachs reported 404,180 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Assetmark Inc stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Limited, Korea-based fund reported 3,787 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 15,635 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 16,988 shares to 70,841 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 775,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 15,290 shares to 33,292 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 54,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold FFNW shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.33 million shares or 0.24% more from 4.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 12,604 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 655 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 41,965 shares. Northern Corporation reported 100,960 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 18,271 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 482 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company reported 4,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 500 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,025 shares. Zacks Management holds 0.01% or 31,099 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd holds 26,917 shares. 14,277 were reported by First Lp.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $361,570 activity.