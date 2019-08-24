As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Valuation Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered by $410,286 Its Position; Northcoast Asset Management Lifted Sherwin (SHW) Stake

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 2,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 7,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 25,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 462,212 shares traded or 13.29% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 171,386 shares to 249,705 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 17,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,290 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.43% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stock Yards Retail Bank And owns 1,447 shares. Gyroscope Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.62% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 3,511 are held by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0.03% or 791 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 167,787 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 656 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.02% or 28,400 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Management Com holds 1.26% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 13,864 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 633 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 497 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 35,381 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sumitomo Life Insur Co reported 3,338 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,567 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “First Financial Bankshares To Present At The 2019 Gulf South Bank Conference – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ALLETE Inc (ALE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,030 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Terril Brothers Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Milestone Group holds 0.03% or 4,493 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 16,073 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Ameriprise reported 193,807 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 38,010 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co has 34,475 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co holds 10,333 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Neuberger Berman Gp reported 0.21% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp has 35,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 46,047 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $38.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).