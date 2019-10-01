As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Rose, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Boosted by $412,200 Its Position; Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Has Upped Granite Construction (GVA) Stake

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 88.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 29,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $903,000, up from 15,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 27,755 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 579,325 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.91 million, up from 518,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 20,905 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 200,875 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 114,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890 worth of stock. Shares for $43,179 were bought by Jigisha Desai. KELSEY DAVID H had bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050 on Wednesday, August 7. $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 31,772 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 15,461 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 18,272 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 14,523 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 10,250 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 11,580 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Co. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 48,076 shares in its portfolio. 19,536 are owned by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 144,722 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3,299 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 323 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) by 13,810 shares to 9,085 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,991 shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. DUESER F SCOTT also bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. 128 shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr, worth $7,816 on Tuesday, May 21. The insider Denny Michael B. bought $19,939.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 32,907 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0.02% or 24,602 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 18,701 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 200,336 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 35,856 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Profund Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 17,976 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Blair William Il accumulated 11,476 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 34,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 15.54 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 20,030 shares. 268 are held by Csat Advisory Lp. Northern Corporation holds 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 2.18 million shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 36,042 shares.