As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Price Rose, Ameriprise Financial Boosted Position by $6.67 Million; Nli International Increases Position in Equinix (EQIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 114.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 222,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 416,083 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81M, up from 193,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 676,341 shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 33,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92M, up from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,183 were accumulated by Grs Advsr Lc. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 51 shares stake. Korea Inv invested 0.27% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cls Invests Lc owns 251 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.68% or 20,186 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 4,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Muzinich And holds 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 304 shares. Next Fincl Gru Inc accumulated 683 shares. Bp Plc holds 8,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.52% or 49,198 shares. Investment House Ltd has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 67 shares. The New York-based Amer Intl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Uss Inv Mngmt has 339,856 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 37,660 shares to 239,590 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 15,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,920 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial’s Turbocharged Growth Continues – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add Equity Residential to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Proven Buy Signal Will Send REITs Soaring Up to 226% – Nasdaq” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 REIT ETFs to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 21,412 shares to 430,234 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 85,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,932 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. $7,816 worth of stock was bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Denny Michael B.. TROTTER JOHNNY had bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830 on Tuesday, April 30. Thaxton Kirk W also bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31.