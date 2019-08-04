As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Shares Rose, Terril Brothers Upped Stake by $1.43 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Brown Advisory Trimmed Its Stake by $739,195

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 179,764 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 128,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 136,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 4,485 shares. Jane Street Limited Com accumulated 4,432 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 42,874 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 130,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 152,544 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 25,262 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 27,661 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.21M shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Company accumulated 12,855 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 18,200 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 18,678 shares. 175,530 were accumulated by Gp Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $556,631 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY, worth $184,830. The insider Thaxton Kirk W bought 165 shares worth $9,365. Denny Michael B. also bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $9,428 was made by Edwards Murray Hamilton on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

