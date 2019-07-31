As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Share Value Declined, Terril Brothers Has Lifted Holding; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $750,792

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12M, up from 63,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $301.89. About 488,059 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 101,254 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $556,631 activity. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Monday, June 17. The insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 128 shares worth $7,816. TROTTER JOHNNY also bought $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $9,428 were bought by Edwards Murray Hamilton on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 165 shares valued at $9,365 was bought by Thaxton Kirk W.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 24,300 shares to 288,900 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,251 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,056 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. 8,491 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability. Creative Planning owns 24,010 shares. Terril Brothers stated it has 33,000 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 207,284 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.11% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 292,140 shares. Eulav Asset owns 0.25% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 103,248 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 808,433 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,432 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Management stated it has 11,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Co stated it has 404 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Company reported 11,607 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 43,312 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 41,204 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 213,007 shares to 138,676 shares, valued at $22.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

