As First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $830,088; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered Boeing (BA) Position by $464,820; Stock Value Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 34,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 432,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 466,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 225,103 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $331.24. About 3.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.36 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 17,678 shares to 523,278 shares, valued at $21.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 13,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $108,194 activity. The insider olszewski richard e bought 361 shares worth $8,743. Booth Cynthia O bought 370 shares worth $8,924. The insider Rahe Maribeth S bought $12,498. $4,269 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by Ach J Wickliffe. PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L had bought 258 shares worth $6,249. kramer william j bought $4,245 worth of stock.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.26M for 10.87 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.