As First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Cut Position; General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Rose While Alpine Investment Management Lowered Holding by $1.66 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 34,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 432,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, down from 466,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 298,418 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 17.24M shares traded or 98.71% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GM ESTABLISHES A NEW $2.0B 364-DAY FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank to Invest First Tranche of $900M at Closing; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER PLAN, GM WILL MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW CUV-TYPE VEHICLE FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 14/03/2018 – RPT-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS WILLING TO PROVIDE SHORT-TERM LOAN TO GM KOREA ON CONDITION OF GM’S FULL COOPERATION ON DUE DILIGENCE; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 03/04/2018 – FLEET COMPLETE – WILL WORK WITH GENERAL MOTORS TO BRING SCALABLE IOT SOLUTIONS TO COMMERCIAL FLEETS AND SMALL BUSINESSES WITH ONSTAR; 18/04/2018 – GM: Travis Hester Becomes President and Managing Director, GM Canada; 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting; 07/05/2018 – India top court refuses to stay order against Monsanto on GM cotton patents; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Financial jumps 4.7% after bullish Piper Jaffray note – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shareholders Booked A 56% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. Booth Cynthia O had bought 370 shares worth $8,924. On Monday, July 1 Berta Vince bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 258 shares. $12,498 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by Rahe Maribeth S. Ach J Wickliffe had bought 177 shares worth $4,269 on Wednesday, April 10. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1. 300 shares were bought by olszewski richard e, worth $7,797.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.27M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 2,930 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.08% or 361,358 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 28,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dean Capital Management has 59,350 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 561,931 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 259,809 shares. 30,594 are owned by Todd Asset Management Lc. Bowling Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 33,945 shares in its portfolio. 146,255 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 13,550 shares. 725,500 are owned by Maltese Cap Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 373,769 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 178,443 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,546 shares to 524,080 shares, valued at $24.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50 million shares to 8.06 million shares, valued at $146.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).