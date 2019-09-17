As First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Shares Rose, Holder Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $4.56 Million; Third Avenue Management Trimmed Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position by $1.04 Million as Valuation Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 242,184 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, down from 432,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 104,026 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 16,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 397,834 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.50 million, down from 414,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 378,963 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $134,072 activity. Shares for $3,124 were bought by Ach J Wickliffe on Monday, July 1. Shares for $12,498 were bought by Rahe Maribeth S on Monday, July 1. Shares for $6,249 were bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1. 370 shares valued at $8,924 were bought by Booth Cynthia O on Wednesday, April 10. $11,891 worth of stock was bought by olszewski richard e on Thursday, March 28. $6,199 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc invested 0.07% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 66,927 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 132,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 163,766 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 4,200 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 162,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.48 million shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il reported 4,362 shares stake. 9,700 are owned by Riverhead Ltd Liability Co. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 406,157 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 73,221 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 1,250 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Provident Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 98,500 shares. 171,668 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Company.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 109,400 shares to 735,300 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 39,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.63 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 25,877 shares to 545,029 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 34,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,257 shares, and has risen its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.83 million for 17.78 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Amp Ltd holds 207,174 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.07% or 27.91M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 241,350 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 743,099 shares. Old Dominion accumulated 34,869 shares. 260,798 are owned by Westwood Inc. United Kingdom-based Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 28,559 are held by Aqr Management Limited Co. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt Com has 0.29% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 4,600 are owned by Spirit Of America New York. Parkside Finance Financial Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 189 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc reported 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 80,957 shares.