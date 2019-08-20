As First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Share Value Rose, Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; As Teleflex (TFX) Market Value Rose, Mason Street Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 72.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 6,565 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 24,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $367.86. About 215,168 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 48,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 2.38M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.30M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 252,153 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,631 shares to 356,883 shares, valued at $37.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class C by 475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles invested in 990 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 25 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 500 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 4,867 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 5,981 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 12,052 shares. Private Advisor Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,955 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 1,212 are owned by Eqis Cap Mngmt. Frontier Cap Limited Company reported 291,831 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc owns 730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Credit Agricole S A reported 16,505 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp (NASDAQ:IART) by 230,010 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $61.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 279,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Limited owns 11,497 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 134,251 shares. 66,805 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 659,010 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,030 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc owns 0.02% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 24,924 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 15,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Ltd Liability reported 0.95% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 10,070 shares. 932 were reported by Hilton Cap Limited Co. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 10,472 shares. State Street holds 3.61M shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. Rahe Maribeth S also bought $12,498 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. $8,743 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by olszewski richard e on Monday, July 1. Booth Cynthia O had bought 258 shares worth $6,249. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Berta Vince on Monday, July 1. Shares for $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. Another trade for 176 shares valued at $4,245 was bought by kramer william j.

