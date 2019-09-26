As First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Share Value Rose, Holder Jacobs Asset Management Trimmed by $4.56 Million Its Stake; Fiera Capital Increased Its Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $522,500

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 242,184 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, down from 432,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 28,036 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $276.46. About 50,577 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Massachusets Qlt Mun (NMT) by 63,678 shares to 94,537 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 200,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $22.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.50M for 11.46 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.