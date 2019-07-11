As First Finl Bancorp Oh Com (FFBC) Stock Declined, Pinebridge Investments LP Increased Position; Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh Com (FFBC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 28,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,052 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 72,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 60,896 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 91,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 653,453 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, down from 744,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 287,477 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281713 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281918 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Wendy J. Hills Steps Down as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Net $46.3M; 16/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Holding in Marrone Bio (Correct); 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282447 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Marrone Bio Innovations; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q OPER REV. $297.6M, EST. $289.0M

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 43,876 shares to 133,424 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 30,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI).

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waddell & Reed Financial’s (WDR) CEO Phil Sanders on Q4 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces Potential Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Further Business Transformation – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces October 31, 2018 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 288,624 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 39,783 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin holds 3,622 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Amp Invsts reported 10,897 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 36,210 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). California State Teachers Retirement holds 121,624 shares. Signaturefd reported 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.16% or 21,823 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) or 1,738 shares. Matarin Management Ltd Liability owns 653,453 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.45M shares. Prudential Financial reported 152,634 shares stake.

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.56 per share. WDR’s profit will be $27.03 million for 11.49 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 36,800 shares. First Manhattan reported 4,668 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 35,861 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Nordea Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 206,088 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 114,831 shares. 100,586 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 202,810 shares. 8,331 are owned by Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 290 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc invested in 24,924 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp Com (NYSE:CLW) by 20,960 shares to 2,237 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,440 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).