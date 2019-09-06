As First Financial (THFF) Stock Value Rose, Walthausen & Company Boosted Its Stake by $2.23 Million; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stock Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in First Financial Corp (THFF) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 54,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 199,699 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 145,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in First Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 9,724 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF)

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74M, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $228.4. About 3.48 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – Pension fund CalSTRS opposes Tesla’s compensation package for Musk; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 29/03/2018 – Tesla returned to German subsidies list, ending row; 14/05/2018 – TESLA CONSIDERED ADDING EYE TRACKING AND STEERING-WHEEL SENSORS TO AUTOPILOT SYSTEM – WSJ, CITING; 10/03/2018 – Tesla’s all-electric Semi hauls first load of cargo. Via @Curbed:; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – ANNOUNCES A NUMBER OF KEY HIRES MADE OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 12/04/2018 – Tesla tussles with NTSB as spat over fatal crash continues; 04/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends His Behavior On Post-earnings Conference Call — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s New Pay Package

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Buying Tesla Stock Might Be Less Risky Than Investing in Other Automakers – Yahoo News” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla: One Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla catches fire after hitting tow truck – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Single women will drive the ‘SHEconomy’ in the next decade, study says – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Probe of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) crash points to Autopilot â€˜overrelianceâ€™ – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,691 are owned by Finemark National Bank & Trust. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp accumulated 2,271 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 117 shares. Ent Finance Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 250 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability stated it has 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 1,067 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.78 million shares. Kings Point Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 88 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 515 shares. North Star Invest Management stated it has 272 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont accumulated 1,446 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Agf Invests Inc reported 138,630 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Lc holds 0% or 17,308 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 322,584 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16,280 shares to 41,378 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 35,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,213 shares, and cut its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI).

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Financial Corporation reports 2nd Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Corporation reports 1st Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Corporation reports 2018 results Nasdaq:THFF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.