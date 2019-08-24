As First Financial (THFF) Share Price Rose, Holder First Financial Has Lowered by $532,980 Its Position; As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Rose, Invesco LTD Lifted Stake

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 35,882 shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF)

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 138,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 651,542 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.83M, up from 512,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 337,665 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 145,377 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $168.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nii Hldgs Inc by 656,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,825 shares, and cut its stake in Nexpoint Residential Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Epoch Investment Prtn has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 86,956 shares. 47,141 were reported by Millennium Ltd Liability Company. 95,998 are owned by Oppenheimer Co. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Amer Int Grp holds 0.04% or 196,887 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc invested in 0.05% or 8,650 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,100 shares. Country Club Tru Na invested in 0.31% or 45,308 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.35% or 200,049 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 4,042 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

