As First Financial (THFF) Share Price Rose, First Financial Has Trimmed Holding by $532,980; As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Markston International Boosted Its Stake by $560,079

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 25,727 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 501,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, up from 486,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4,100 shares to 50,478 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,641 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).