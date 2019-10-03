As First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Boosted Its Position; Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.52 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 108,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 267,907 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 159,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 300,304 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – OPTIONALITY ALLOWS, INSTEAD OF HN 2262, EITHER HN 2212 OR HN 2274 TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – Partnership to Repay in Full Its $45M Unsecured Term Loan From GasLog; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 85.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 26,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 57,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 31,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 464,575 shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd by 59,099 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $79.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 29,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,497 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. $19,939 worth of stock was bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365. DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of stock.