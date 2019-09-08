As First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Upped Its Position; Endeavour Capital Advisors Position in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Upped as Shares Declined

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 15,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 36,063 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 21,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 312,265 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 648,143 shares traded or 211.99% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,203 activity. 670 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B.. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365 on Friday, May 31. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438. 128 shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr, worth $7,816.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 44,535 shares to 16,676 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,038 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,471 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 25,262 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company accumulated 363 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 48,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 46,047 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amer Interest Grp Inc owns 175,530 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 17,765 shares. Eulav Asset invested in 0.25% or 103,248 shares. C M Bidwell Limited holds 1,645 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 3.02M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 18,021 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 9,700 shares. Frontier Inv Management invested in 0.03% or 9,639 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 51,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares to 187,935 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,761 shares, and cut its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.