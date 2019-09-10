As First Financial Bancorp (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position; Oakwood Capital Management Has Decreased Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $176.31. About 8.61 million shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (MDLZ) by 67.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 142,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,209 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 210,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 3.51 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (CATC) by 11,217 shares to 12,406 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 8,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $871.87 million for 22.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 30.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78 million and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.