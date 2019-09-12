As First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock Rose, Walthausen & Company Trimmed Position; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Price Rose While American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Decreased Holding by $2.29 Million

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 283,948 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 40,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 262,534 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, down from 302,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 352,117 shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 02/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp. and MainSource Fincl Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,978 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Company Ny. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 203,346 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Proshare Advsrs Lc has 12,951 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.04% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Paragon Mngmt Limited owns 11,276 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.09% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 98,036 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 49,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 176,730 shares. 171,364 were accumulated by Pl Capital Advsr Ltd Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 132,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $141,869 activity. On Monday, July 1 the insider olszewski richard e bought $8,743. The insider Ach J Wickliffe bought $3,124. $33,675 worth of stock was bought by Berta Vince on Tuesday, August 27. Another trade for 258 shares valued at $6,249 was made by Booth Cynthia O on Monday, July 1. Shares for $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. 639 shares valued at $15,413 were bought by Rahe Maribeth S on Wednesday, April 10.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.62 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 22,620 shares to 340,236 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 90,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 79,225 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.13% or 61,142 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,711 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited has 16,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 2,097 shares. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,487 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 55,500 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 22,000 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.16% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Oakworth Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,321 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company reported 0.07% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.46 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.