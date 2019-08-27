As First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Holding; Park Circle Co Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $945,000 as Stock Rose

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $204.79. About 16.84M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division analyzed 13,928 shares as the company's stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 184,715 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt accumulated 100,763 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Lp accumulated 6,733 shares or 0.77% of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cognios Cap holds 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 46,951 shares. L & S Advsrs has 78,914 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 66,175 shares. Harvey Invest Company Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,441 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares owns 69,795 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. First Foundation stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 33,498 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 732,065 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 46,088 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Argent Tru holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 147,709 shares. First Washington Corporation stated it has 19,428 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $108,194 activity. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider Booth Cynthia O bought $8,924. olszewski richard e bought $11,891 worth of stock or 493 shares. $6,199 worth of stock was bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R on Wednesday, April 10. PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249 worth of stock. Another trade for 639 shares valued at $15,413 was made by Rahe Maribeth S on Wednesday, April 10. $3,124 worth of stock was bought by Ach J Wickliffe on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,450 shares. Fmr Lc holds 653 shares. 373,769 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.08% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Michigan-based Provident Inv has invested 0.39% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). State Street reported 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,815 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company accumulated 453,080 shares. 22,438 were reported by Cambridge Investment Advsr. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Regions Fincl Corporation has 206,088 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.05% or 101,052 shares.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.23 million for 10.38 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

