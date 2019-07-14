As First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Share Value Declined, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Lowered Its Holding; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Valuation Rose While South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped Holding by $421,600

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 924,959 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 207,238 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFBC); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 167,774 shares to 83,250 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardtronics Plc by 120,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,921 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Morgan Stanley holds 1.32 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 17,766 shares. 19,845 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Advisors. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Avalon Glob Asset Limited Com invested in 1.45% or 20,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Bartlett And Com Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Lord Abbett Ltd invested in 0.54% or 1.19 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 0% or 28 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 5,319 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi owns 5,109 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 12,761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated holds 361,358 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 373,769 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 88,720 shares. United Capital Finance Advisers reported 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 100,586 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 37,919 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Provident Management holds 98,500 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 202,810 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 662,970 were reported by First Bancorp.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares to 70,509 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. FINNERTY CORINNE R also bought $6,199 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. 129 shares were bought by Ach J Wickliffe, worth $3,124. The insider Berta Vince bought $6,344. $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by kramer william j. Rahe Maribeth S had bought 639 shares worth $15,413 on Wednesday, April 10. 300 shares valued at $7,797 were bought by olszewski richard e on Monday, March 18.

